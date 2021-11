Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is officially in (pre-)production, and director James Gunn is once again teasing Marvel fans with (possible) glimpses at some of the mysterious plot and character details - while also wowing us with something cute! In his latest behind-the-scenes photo post, Gunn shared a look at the crew of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in the production - with office dog "River" stealing the spotlight. However, as cute as the pup is, it's the gallery of storyboard art on the back wall of the office that now has Marvel Cinematic Universe fans zooming in for a closer look...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO