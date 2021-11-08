The Trilogy

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. Have you heard of the new color-popping sunglass lenses that make grass greener and roses redder? Lately, that light-filtering technology has also infused the goggle market. Every brand now has some buzzword for “tuned” lenses, but the benefit is the same: enhanced contrast. On the hill, this means you can see nuances of terrain and snowpack better, especially on overcast days or when the sun dips behind a cloud. To really put this crop to the test, we ran every pair on a broad range of days, from full sun to cloudy, throughout a western Montana winter.
