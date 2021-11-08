The Trilogy

I started feeling like I wasn’t cool enough to be a skier about a decade ago. I got to the point where I didn’t want to talk to skiers I didn’t know because they often gave me no credibility in the conversation. I’ve been a skier my whole life, but, to them, I didn’t fit the mold. I don’t know if it’s because I’m brown or because I’m a woman or because I was too young or because of my size. My dad, a Black man whose love of skiing (and love for my mom) brought him to Tahoe in the ’70s, always says that there are a hundred reasons why someone might not like you, so never try to guess which one it is. I don’t actually want to know.

