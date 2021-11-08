Police respond to report of fight involving dozens of students at East High School

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say more than a dozen officers were sent to East High School Monday morning for reports of a fight including dozens of students.

Police were called to the school just after 11:30 a.m., with more than 15 officers responding.

﻿

Police did not have information on if anyone was injured. They say it is an open and active investigation.

News 3 Now has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.