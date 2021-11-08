CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police respond to report of fight involving dozens of students at East High School

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZ7aY_0cqJM3Im00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say more than a dozen officers were sent to East High School Monday morning for reports of a fight including dozens of students.

Police were called to the school just after 11:30 a.m., with more than 15 officers responding.

Police did not have information on if anyone was injured. They say it is an open and active investigation.

News 3 Now has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigating 3 early morning burglaries, attempted burglaries on city’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating three early morning burglaries and attempted burglaries that happened Thursday on the city’s west side. The incidents happened at businesses in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road, 900 block of South Gammon Road and 6600 block of Odana Road. Police said the burglars damaged property in all three crimes to get inside and take items.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East High School#Police#News 3 Now#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It takes a village’: East High parents organize to support students daily over lunch hour, dismissal

MADISON, Wis. — Parents of students attending Madison East High School have organized over the past week to provide a visible support system for students in the wake of massive fights Monday and higher-than-normal behavioral incidents throughout the school year. It started with a Facebook post from Antoinette Kendricks following multiple fights Monday that resulted in two students being cited...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo students walk out over district’s handling of crash victim memorials

BARABOO, Wis. — More than three dozen Baraboo students walked out of school Friday morning in their latest show of displeasure over the district’s handling of memorials to students who died in a car crash last month. Baraboo School District’s director of communications Liz Crammond said approximately 40 students took part in the walkout without incident. Those who returned were...
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver of four-wheeler dies following Grant Co. crash, sheriff says

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — A 38-year-old Bagley man died Wednesday after being injured in a four-wheeler crash over the weekend, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Thursday. The crash happened around 8:05 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said Justin Irish was riding a four-wheeler heading north on Dugway Road when he lost control due to speed while trying to negotiate a curve.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver switching pool chemical lines caused Beloit hazardous gas incident, city says

BELOIT, Wis. — Wednesday’s hazardous gas incident in Beloit was the result of a delivery driver accidentally switching pool chemical lines, the city said Thursday. In an email, the city’s director of strategic communications Sarah Lock said a driver for Viking Chemical Company was delivering pool chemicals to the Beloit College Powerhouse, a student union and recreation center for the college, when the driver switched chlorine and muriatic acid lines, creating a hazardous gas plume.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three hospitalized in hazardous gas incident at Beloit Powerhouse

BELOIT, Wis. – Beloit officials say three people were hospitalized after a hazardous gas incident at the Beloit Powerhouse. The extent of the victims’ injuries has not been released. No students were harmed in the incident. ﻿ According to the Beloit Fire Department, a mixture of pool chemicals created a hazardous gas plume. Crews arrived at the Powerhouse at 9:25...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
480
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy