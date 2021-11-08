Police respond to report of fight involving dozens of students at East High School
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say more than a dozen officers were sent to East High School Monday morning for reports of a fight including dozens of students.
Police were called to the school just after 11:30 a.m., with more than 15 officers responding.
Police did not have information on if anyone was injured. They say it is an open and active investigation.
