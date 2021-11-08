Aquinas football tickets for Friday on sale
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Aquinas football team is one win away from heading to Camp Randall.
The Blugolds play Friday at Wisconsin Rapids.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the game.
Search for ‘Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’ here to find tickets.
The Blugolds are looking to return to the state title game for the first time since 2007.
