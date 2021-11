Good morning! It’s Thursday and this is your weekly Esports Brief. Overwatch League is getting a shakeup at the top as Activision Blizzard announced that senior business operations manager Sean Miller will take on oversight of the league, which will play next year on an early build of Overwatch 2. Jon Spector, who had been running the league, will take on the role of commercial leader for the overall Overwatch brand. In his announcement tweet, Miller stated that he was looking to make “the 2022 season on [Overwatch 2] the most epic one yet.”

