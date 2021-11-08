CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cadillac Expects to Lose One-Third of All U.S. Dealerships This Year

By Matt Posky
Truth About Cars
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadillac is expected to have lost one-third of its U.S. dealerships this year — going from nearly 900 physical locations at the start of 2021 to an estimated 560 by year’s end. But there’s allegedly no need to worry about the brand because this is part of a planned...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 25

Kenneth Gianetti
5d ago

GM should write a book.....how to kill an iconic American brand synonymous with quality with out really trying. Good job GM. You are no longer an American company. You are now a Chinese company. Shame on you.

Reply
2
Related
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Declares War On Tesla

It's been almost a year since Volkswagen announced the existence and name of its top-secret new high-tech flagship EV, Project Trinity. This is an all-new platform with at least Level 2 autonomy capability and will be Level 4 ready once legislators give the go-ahead. The first vehicle to utilize this setup, a sedan, is due in 2026. The architecture will also utilize a "radically new production approach."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Cars#Gm#Luxury Cars#New Cars#Evs#Vp#Automotive News#Lexus
thedetroitbureau.com

The Rearview Mirror: Jaguar Becomes a Ford Subsidiary

It was this week in 1989 in a fit of Anglican euphoria, Jaguar P.L.C. became a subsidiary of Ford Motor Co., after Ford spent $2.38 billion to acquire the fabled British automaker. Ford’s bid is $13.32 a share, nearly double the company’s valuation. The deal shouldn’t have been a surprise,...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

What Car Does GM CEO Mary Barra Drive?

In January 2014, Mary Barra became the first female CEO of a Big Three automaker in the United States. She is still at the helm of General Motors and under her control, the automaker launched several very special products. You may be inclined to believe one of the highest-paid executives in the automotive industry drives something powerful and exotic as a daily driver, but it turns out that’s not exactly the case.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O) is having a rough ride. Compare it to peer Nikola (NKLA.O): both were targeted by short sellers, both are subject to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, yet they are moving in opposite directions. After a week when some electric-vehicle makers' shares soared, Lordstown is a reminder that volatility swings both ways.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Rivian is now the biggest U.S. company with no sales

Add another milestone to Rivian Automotive’s blistering and surprising run as a new stock: It’s now the biggest U.S. company by market value with no revenue. The electric-truck maker, backed by Amazon and Ford, has unseated Lucid Group Inc., an electric vehicle peer with no sales to its name, at the top of the list.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Escalade Ranks High In J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Multimedia Satisfaction Study

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade performed admirably in the recently published 2021 J.D. Power U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, which aims to gauge owner satisfaction with different vehicles’ infotainment systems. To conduct this study, J.D. Power surveyed 110,827 purchasers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles after 90 days of...
CARS
Reuters

Elon Musk can afford Biden’s EV snub

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk can glide past Joe Biden’s electric-vehicle speed bump. Tesla models wouldn’t qualify for an additional tax credit in the president’s $1.8 trillion spending plan because the vehicles are made by non-unionized employees. But Musk has other drivers for success, mainly China. Biden’s electric-vehicle push picks clear winners and losers. A proposal being considered in Congress would add an extra $5,000 tax credit for vehicles and batteries made in the United States and with organized labor, on top of the $7,500 that’s currently available. So far, General Motors’ Chevrolet Bolt is the only model that qualifies though future versions of Ford Motor’s F-150 pickup truck, GM’s Cadillac Lyriq and Hummer would also be eligible. That is a disadvantage for $1 trillion Tesla, the biggest American maker of electric vehicles. While it manufactures cars in California and soon Texas, workers aren’t unionized. It’s among the automakers, along with Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and other foreign companies, that have slammed the tax credits. Still, it’s only a tiny shock for Tesla. Musk’s firm dominates the U.S. market with about 73% share in the third quarter, according to Experian. Teslas are already pricier, and its sales haven’t been dented despite that tax credits already favor other cars. The $7,500 consumer incentive maxed out for the firm in 2019 when it surpassed 200,000 qualifying vehicle sales. But Tesla sales surged more than 70% in the third quarter. Musk also has another sales track: China. The People’s Republic is Tesla’s main export hub, and last year, revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion while it grew by 20% in the United States to $15.2 billion. China accounted for about half of overall global electric-vehicle sales in September, according to Rystad Energy, and Beijing has set a goal of EVs making up 40% of all vehicle sales by 2025. Cheaper Chevrolet has made some inroads into the United States, but a battery recall cut its market share by more than half from the second quarter to the third to 4%, according to Experian. Tesla already plans to go down in price point, with a $25,000 model possibly launching in 2023. That will keep sales humming, even without the extra Biden boost.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MotorTrend Magazine

Who Owns Rivian?

Rivian has been hogging headlines. The maker of electric vehicles has launched the 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck and will soon add production of the 2022 Rivian R1S electric three-row SUV. The startup also has a contract to make 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon Prime and will expand...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy