Area Police Blotters Oct. 25 — Nov. 1
Cazenovia Police Department
Found:
Electric Scooter at Burton Street Elementary School. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests:
Carlos A Rodriguez, 45, of Madison, was arrested Oct. 26 in Madison and charged with violating probation.
Victoria J Wallis, 33, of Canastota, was arrested Oct. 26 in Canastota and charged with failing to obey child support order.
Cale D Ostrander, 32, of Canastota, was arrested Oct. 26 in Wampsville and charged with execute bench warrant.
Carrie L Curtis, 39, of Bouckville, was arrested Oct. 27 in Bouckville and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Kimberly Y Barcomb, 33, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 27 in Oneida and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
Cathy A Thielke, 59, of Canastota, was arrested Oct. 28 in Canastota and charged with harassment in the second degree.
Frank B Ciccone, 73, of Anchorage, Alaska, was arrested Oct. 28 in Syracuse and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas A Koennecke, 29, of Cazenovia, was arrested Oct. 28 in Cazenovia and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above .08 of 1%.
Ricky A Torres, 54, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charged with harassment in the second degree.
Robert H Hopkins, 30, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
Jared S Jakubowski, 29, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charge with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
Sean M Kelly, 33, of Clinton, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
Danielle M Mussachio, 27, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
Jennifer E Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was arrested Oct. 31 in Clinton and charged with execute bench warrant.
