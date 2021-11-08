CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Newspapers

Area Police Blotters Oct. 25 — Nov. 1

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gOMm_0cqJL3Kz00
(Submitted)

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Electric Scooter at Burton Street Elementary School. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Carlos A Rodriguez, 45, of Madison, was arrested Oct. 26 in Madison and charged with violating probation.

Victoria J Wallis, 33, of Canastota, was arrested Oct. 26 in Canastota and charged with failing to obey child support order.

Cale D Ostrander, 32, of Canastota, was arrested Oct. 26 in Wampsville and charged with execute bench warrant.

Carrie L Curtis, 39, of Bouckville, was arrested Oct. 27 in Bouckville and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Kimberly Y Barcomb, 33, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 27 in Oneida and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Cathy A Thielke, 59, of Canastota, was arrested Oct. 28 in Canastota and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Frank B Ciccone, 73, of Anchorage, Alaska, was arrested Oct. 28 in Syracuse and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas A Koennecke, 29, of Cazenovia, was arrested Oct. 28 in Cazenovia and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above .08 of 1%.

Ricky A Torres, 54, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Robert H Hopkins, 30, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Jared S Jakubowski, 29, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charge with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Sean M Kelly, 33, of Clinton, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Danielle M Mussachio, 27, of Oneida, was arrested Oct. 29 in Oneida and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Jennifer E Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was arrested Oct. 31 in Clinton and charged with execute bench warrant.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Letter to the Editor: Cazenovia town supervisor addresses community

As the Supervisor of the Town of Cazenovia, I am responsible for the overall management and resources of the Town. I also need to listen to the Town’s constituents about their issues, ideas, and concerns and to do so in a professional way. . . working with the Town Board to take any necessary actions. At the last Town Board meeting, I did not do that with some of the attendees. And for that, I am very sorry. It will not happen again.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville to hold annual tree lighting

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Like it has for decades, the Village of Fayetteville will be ringing in the annual holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony later this month. The festivities will take place from dusk until approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. People are mainly expected to gather around the village center located in front of the fire station at 425 E. Genesee St.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Camillus Elks show support

CAMILLUS — The Camillus Elks Lodge just finished a month-long drive for the Francis House of Syracuse, NY. Francis House provides a home and extended family for individuals with terminal illnesses so they can die with dignity surrounded by the unconditional love of God. The Elks donated over $750 worth of office supplies, paper products, baking supplies, toiletries, household supplies, and gift cards. Pictured is Secretary Michelle Hickey with Good Member Jonathan Plochko and Executive Director of the Francis House, Mary Anne Hankins. Camillus Elks Lodge continually gives back to the community.
CAMILLUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Canastota#Thielke
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville’s Au Chocolat returns Nov. 11

BALDWINSVILLE — Usher in the holidays with your favorite B’ville businesses during Au Chocolat, which takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Au Chocolat is celebrating its 12th anniversary with 16 beautiful local boutiques. Check out the decorations, enjoy decadent chocolate treats and start your holiday shopping. Have your passport stamped at each location and enter to win one of 16 raffle prizes. Door prizes, special promotions and more await visitors as they explore Baldwinsville’s unique retail venues.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Gear up for the holidays with Canton Woods

BALDWINSVILLE — Canton Woods is selling holiday wreaths. Add a fresh wreath to your holiday decor. The wreaths are provided by a local Baldwinsville florist. There are two sizes available and your choice of red or burgundy bow. Contact Evelyn Nelson at 315-396-1923 or Canton Woods 315-638-4536 to order. The wreaths will be delivered to the Baldwinsville area.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: City-country connections

I am a city girl, an urban princess who has been in love all her life with what we call country. My first country was Lake Carmel, N.Y. As country went, compared with Brooklyn, it was pretty bucolic. Then there was only water to wash dishes from a cistern, potable water from a spring or from a neighbor’s pump. Heat came from an enormous pot belly stove in the living room or from the kerosene-fired cook stove on the back porch.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Local libraries: Coming up at Salina, Liverpool

LIVERPOOL — Read on for upcoming activities at Liverpool Public Library and Salina Free Library:. Kids and dogs, dogs and kids. Throw in books and the chance to read together, and you’ve got the PAWS to Read event in the Children’s Room at the Liverpool Public Library. Popular pooches Brody...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Donate to Baldwinsville Christmas Bureau this holiday season

BALDWINSVILLE — Donation drop-off for Baldwinsville Christmas Bureau will take place Nov. 27 through Dec. 13. The donation center (located in the former Olympia Sports store in the Tops Plaza on Downer Street) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Elbridge Elementary students learn about Veterans Day

ELBRIDGE — Elbridge Elementary schoolers learned about the importance of Veterans Day with the help of a special visitor. Veteran Mr. Martin joined Mrs. Bastian for the morning announcements to talk about his experiences in the Vietnam War. “The earlier kids are aware of what it takes to have a...
ELBRIDGE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Beauchamp Historical Club announces 2021-22 events

BALDWINSVILLE —The Beauchamp Historical Club was founded on July 6, 1958, and is named for historian, archaeologist and clergyman, Dr. William Martin Beauchamp (1830-1925). Rector of the Grace Episcopal Church from 1865 to 1900, he was a prolific researcher and writer about our local history, especially archaeology and Indigenous peoples. The club is dedicated to the study and preservation of the history of the towns of Lysander and Van Buren, and the village of Baldwinsville.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee athletes sign letters of intent

On Nov. 10, the West Genesee School District Athletic Department held a National Letter of Intent Signing Day Ceremony at West Genesee High School. At this event the following students were recognized for signing their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the Division I or II collegiate levels.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

National Grid gives back

CAMILLUS — Mission Hope Community, a historic church in the village of Camillus, New York, opened its parking lot to National Grid in August. Field operations crews were responding to service interruptions related to widespread flooding in the village, the result of Ninemile Creek overflowing from its banks due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

New life for old Jamesville fire house

HAMLET OF JAMESVILLE – The old Jamesville Firehouse in the center of the hamlet will be converted into a new community center as part of a revitalization project funded by Onondaga County, the town of DeWitt and the Jamesville Fire District. Last week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined town...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Meet the Candidates: Village of East Syracuse

In the village of East Syracuse, a competitive mayoral election will be taking place, and two trustees will begin four-year terms. Below are profiles of the candidates that appeared in the Oct. 27, 2021 issue of the Eagle Bulletin. Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 2. ____________________ Lorene Dadey CON/AES Candidate for Mayor Occupation: Self-employed, […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus students named among Best & Brightest

MARCELLUS — Two Marcellus Central School District students were recently included in Syracuse.com’s 21 Best & Brightest Awards ceremony. Mason Grieb and Aubrey Fraher were among the seniors selected from 33 high schools throughout the area based on their academics, community service, recommendations and their personal stories. Fraher is a...
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
838
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy