IDs Released For Victims Of Double-Fatal Hudson Valley Fire

The identities have been released for two people who were killed in a massive Hudson Valley fire.

Dutchess County residents Jenny Yang, age 24, and Wangdi Tamang, age 30, bother of Millerton, were killed around 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, when they could not escape a house fire on Route 22, said the New York State Police.

When Troopers arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and told there were possibly two people still inside, state police said.

An investigation revealed seven people were staying in the home. Two people had left the home prior to the fire and three were able to get out of the home before local fire departments arrived on the scene.

After the fire was put out, Yang and Tamang were found dead inside the home.

Another resident who escaped, Amy Yang, 51, was taken to Sharon Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.