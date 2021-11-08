KOAA Survey: What infrastructure projects should be first?
The infrastructure bill spent a long time in the political wilderness, but it finally passed Congress last week. Which area of infrastructure would you like to see prioritized here in Colorado?
33% Water projects
26% Wildfire prevention
22% Public transportation
17% Expanding broadband
2% Airport upgrades
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!
Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
Late Friday night the House of Representatives finally passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package after months fighting. The bill passed the Senate in August, but it was held up in the House as many progressive democrats wanted to pass a social spending bill alongside the infrastructure package. Biden says he will sign the bill "soon."
Leaders in Colorado hailed the passage of the bill. Governor Polis called the bill a "win" for the state, and Colorado is expected to receive close to $4 billion for highway programs, and $225 million for bridge replacements and repairs.
___
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube
Comments / 0