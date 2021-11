BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland, College Park and Towson University are two of the most welcoming campuses for LGBTQ students and faculty, according to rankings by Campus Pride Index. Both schools received five-star ratings, joining 45 other campuses at the top of the rankings, according to Towson University officials. The nonprofit for campus groups and student leaders compiles the ratings after examining school policies, academic programs, student housing, campus life and resources such as health services and student counseling, among other criteria. The University of Maryland’s flagship campus received five out of five stars in nine of 10 categories. In LGBTQ Housing...

