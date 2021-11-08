CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Jordan’s daughter admits the NBA legend is “soft” as a grandpa

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago

Michael Jordan may have been one of the toughest competitors to ever play in the NBA--but off the court, he’s not worried about keeping up that same persona.

Since his time playing basketball, the Chicago Bulls legend not only became a father, but a grandfather. And according to his eldest daughter, Jasmine Mickael Jordan , the star we all know and love is unnrecognizable in his new role as a grandpa.

“Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft,” the 28-year-old said in a video feature for Togethxr. “My son definitely has my dad wrapped around his finger.”

RELATED:

Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan’s lavish 2013 wedding broke this record

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto: A timeline of their private all-star romance

Vanessa Bryant reflects on how fragile life is an emotional plea

She went on to say, “He loves being a grandfather, and my son is his first grandchild.”

The basketball icon is also a father to Jeffrey Michael Jordan , 32, and Marcus James Jordan , 30, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy . After splitting from Vanoy in 2006, the Bulls baller went on to marry his current wife, Yvette Prieto , in 2013. Together, they share 7-year-old twins Ysabel and Victoria Jordan .

While MJ isn’t quite as fierce off the court, that doesn’t mean he didn’t instill that same work ethic he’s famous for in his children.

Jordan-Christmas joined Togethxr for the latest episode of its “More Than A Name” series, set out to explain a woman’s value beyond the famous professional athlete with whom they share their last name. They have previously featured Maya Brady, Trinity Rodman, Asia Irving, Sydel Curry , and more.

“I love to work,” Jordan-Christmas told the outlet. “I love knowing that, at the end of the day, my son gets to see me get up and go after it versus just sitting at home, riding on the coattails of my father. He instilled hard work and commitment, and it was all I saw.”

She continued, “When people say that I‘m only me because of who my father is, I laugh. There’s not one person that has encountered or worked with me that would agree with that statement....I’m gonna make sure that when I enter a room, you hear ‘Jasmine’ before you hear ‘Michael Jordan’s daughter.’

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jamal Crawford Says Anyone Getting Compared To Michael Jordan Is Disrespectful: "Everyone You Compare Him To Has Flaws."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of basketball, and for good reason. His trophy cabinet has 6 championships, and had he not taken a break to play baseball, many people believe he could have potentially won 8. There is no doubt that he inspired many to play the sport of basketball, and he remains a legend to many current players.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydel Curry
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Yvette Prieto
Person
Juanita Vanoy
Person
Vanessa Bryant
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says "It's Over" Between Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won 6 championships together on the Chicago Bulls. There is no doubt that they are one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and their partnership was crucial to the Bulls being able to form what is widely viewed as the most dominant dynasty ever.
NBA
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Main Problem With Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has made it clear over the last year-plus that he wasn’t a big fan of how he was portrayed in Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary for ESPN. The former Chicago Bulls star was unhappy with Jordan’s 10-part documentary, which he believes wasn’t completely accurate. Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships together, but it’s clear they’re not on the best of terms.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Jordan
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Calls Out Scottie Pippen: "Without Michael Jordan, Pippen Would've Been Just Another Pretty Good Player Nobody Really Cares About. He's Still Riding Jordan's Coattails."

The Last Dance documentary gave us a closer look at the Chicago Bulls dynasty during the 1990s. While Michael Jordan was the cornerstone for the dynasty, players like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many others had crucial roles in the team's success. The documentary is primarily about MJ,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Clarifies His Comments Calling Michael Jordan Selfish: "He Was A Great Scorer, But A Lot Of Things That He Did Was Based On Him As An Individual. I Think Basketball Is A Team Game."

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen dominated 90s basketball as a duo on Chicago Bulls. They managed to win 6 championships that were split into two separate three-peats. There's no doubt that many view them as the standard for a partnership between two players on the court, and it's clear that their basketball abilities meshed together extremely well.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Robb Report

Michael Jordan Is the Highest-Paid Athlete Ever, With $2.62 Billion in Career Earnings

Michael Jordan isn’t just the king of basketball, he’s the king of the entire sports world. The retired NBA great is the highest-paid athlete of all time, with an estimated $2.62 billion in inflation-adjusted career earnings, according to an analysis by Sportico. His Airness tops a list of 12 billionaire athletes, which includes long-retired greats like Arnold Palmer and present-day stars such as Lionel Messi. The most startling fact about Jordan’s career earnings, apart from the amount itself, is how little of it comes from his time on the court. Only six percent of what the 58-year-old has made comes from contracts...
NBA
CinemaBlend

After The Last Dance's Scottie Pippen Fires Shots At Michael Jordan, Kenny Smith Has Chimed In

ESPN’s The Last Dance may have debuted over a year ago, but the widely watched basketball docuseries is still having some serious ripple effects. While sports fans have continued to debate its merits, the real story centers on the reactions of those who were featured in it. Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has been incredibly vocal about his disdain for the show and has since called out former teammate Michael Jordan for his role in the production. The situation has drawn a lot of eyes as of late and, now, fellow NBA vet Kenny Smith has chimed in on the matter.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LaVar Ball On 1-On-1 vs. Michael Jordan: "There's No Way He Can Beat Me 1-On-1. I Don't Care If You're George Washington Or Jesus, You Can't Beat Me 1-On-1."

LaVar Ball is known as a very outspoken person, who generally is willing to express his opinions no matter how controversial. We've seen him talk up the basketball abilities of both his sons in Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball. His claims on a lot of subjects are generally viewed as outlandish by NBA fans.
NBA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy