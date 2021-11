(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials have a process in place for filling a vacancy on the city's park and recreation board. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council authorized the city clerk to publish a notice regarding filling the spot created by Roger McQueen's election as mayor last week. Councilman Kim Swank--the council's park and rec board liaison--says the city intends to appoint a successor to fill the remaining two years of McQueen's term. The appointee would then have the option of running for a full six-year term. Swank says the board is seeking individuals interested in serving on the board.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO