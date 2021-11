Revitalize Erie held its November meeting Wednesday evening looking at upcoming events as well as changes to Erie’s image. The group discussed the rebranding questions that have been available in the community for the last few weeks. Questions like, What do you like to do in Erie?; What makes Erie unique?; and What three words remind you of Erie? The answers gathered will be used to help make decisions for rebranding the new look for the Village of Erie promotional materials, signage, and more.

ERIE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO