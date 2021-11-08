All I want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s new holiday collection

Nick Cannon sat down with Andy Cohen for an in-depth interview on his talk show and they answered some pretty tough questions during an epic game of ‘Plead the Fifth.’. Nick Cannon, 41, hinted that there may more children of his in the future during his latest interview with Andy Cohen, 53, The actor, who is already a dad of seven children he shares with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, sat down with the Watch What Happens Live host on his own talk show on Nov. 10 and ended up revealing that his favorite “baby mama” is “yet to come” during a fun game of “Plead the Fifth.”

