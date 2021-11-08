CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

All I want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s new holiday collection

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen of Christmas Mariah Carey is giving fans yet another way to be extra-festive this season: She’s launched her very own holiday collection at Target and Wal-Mart. The collection is made up...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Reveals His Favorite ‘Baby Mama’ & It’s Not Mariah Carey — Watch

Nick Cannon sat down with Andy Cohen for an in-depth interview on his talk show and they answered some pretty tough questions during an epic game of ‘Plead the Fifth.’. Nick Cannon, 41, hinted that there may more children of his in the future during his latest interview with Andy Cohen, 53, The actor, who is already a dad of seven children he shares with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, sat down with the Watch What Happens Live host on his own talk show on Nov. 10 and ended up revealing that his favorite “baby mama” is “yet to come” during a fun game of “Plead the Fifth.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Kids Appear in Her 'Fall in Love at Christmas' Video

The magic of Mariah Carey continues this holiday season. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" icon has released another festive tune. She debuted the single and accompanying music video for "Fall In Love At Christmas," featuring DJ Khalid and gospel great Kirk Franklin. In the video, Carey's twins, 10-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, make an appearance.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Costumes#Merry Christmas#All I Want#Target#Wal Mart#Cha Cha#Mariahcarey Com#Abc Audio
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
myhoustonmajic.com

Ciara Casually Slays In A Lita By Ciara Faux Fur Coat For Her Birthday

Scorpio R&B crooner Ciara celebrated her 36th birthday in style on Monday. By now, if we know anything about Russell Wilson at all, it’s that he’s going to shower his wife with love and affection on her special day. In a clip posted to her Instagram feed, Ciara is seen walking around a sky rise in Seattle, as she prepares for a special dinner and movie night, arranged by her dotting husband.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KICKS 105

Reba McEntire Looks Back on THAT CMA Awards Red Dress

In 1993, Reba McEntire shocked the CMA Awards audience when she stepped onstage to perform. The country icon was wearing a long red-velvet gown with a (to put it mildly) plunging neckline, accentuated by some well-placed sparkles -- an outfit that, nearly 30 years later, is still talked about often as part of CMA Awards history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics

Miley Cyrus went all-out rock star in a white fluffy jacket and thigh-high fishnets on Wednesday, showing up to a new photoshoot in the sexy getup and blonde hair. Miley Cyrus looked sexy and stunning on Wednesday while heading to a photoshoot for a new project. The 28-year-old was spotted wearing a white faux fur cropped jacket and matching shorts on Nov. 10 as she headed to to Hollywood Palladium. Miley also wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde crop and sported thigh-high, black, fishnet stockings, completing the sexy style. As Miley walked to set for the shoot, she kept things casual and cozy by wearing slippers.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood Turns Heads With Sultry CMA Look

Musician and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood has won over many hearts with her music and her love for food. As per the Food Network, Yearwood is the author of cookbooks such as "Home Cooking With Trisha Yearwood," "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen," and her latest, "Trisha's Kitchen," which she dished about with us. She has also entertained her fans with a cooking series of her own, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy