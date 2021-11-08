CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves-Grizzlies: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Monday, November 8th)

By ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-49) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (38-34) at FedExForum. Game Time: 8:00PM EST/5:00PM PST on Monday, November 8th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 takeaways from blowout loss to LA Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an opportunity to put the NBA on notice to start the 2021-22 season. With seven of their first eight games coming at home and many of those against below average and/or injured opponents, the Timberwolves could have given themselves a little cushion for the grueling mid-season schedule in the Western Conference. Instead, after Friday’s 104-84 loss to the Clippers, the Wolves are on a four-game losing streak and are staring down a four-game road trip.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves Pons
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Killian Tillie
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jake Layman
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Jaylen Nowell
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Naz Reid
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Malik Beasley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Live Tv#Tv Channel#Timberwolves Grizzlies#Grizzlies Active Roster
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Boston Celtics And Free Damian Lillard

Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
65K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy