Riverside Road is now reopened to motorists after nearly four months of work. The county road was closed beginning July 7th for a concrete overlay of the middle section. The project included resurfacing and widening of the existing pavement by six inches including paving a portion of the shoulders. Flynn Company Inc. of Dubuque was the contractor with a bid of $3,540,988. SWAP construction dollars paid for the project with the paved shoulders funded by a $500,000 Traffic Safety Improvement Program grant. Drivers are encouraged to be cautious when driving through the area as the contractor is still in the process of doing clean-up work. Any questions about the project can be directed to the Washington County Engineer’s Office.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO