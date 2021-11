A vehicle that was tied to a missing person’s case from 1998 was found in Arkansas with human remains inside, according to local officials. Pope County 911 received a call on Tuesday that a car matching the description of the one belonging to Samantha Jean Hopper, a 20-year-old mother who was reported missing along with her daughter in September 1998, was found in a body of water in Russellville, according to a news release from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

RUSSELLVILLE, AR ・ 17 DAYS AGO