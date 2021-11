Oh sure, the Murder Hornets are getting all the attention this yaer, but Minnesota already has animals that will kill you dead long before the Murder Hornets ever arrive. Also worth noting, the Murder Hornets sound horrifying, but you need to worry only if you're a bee. That's who these crazy hornets are running around murdering. The bees are having a hard enough time as it is -- can someone please cut them a break?

