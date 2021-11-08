LIST: Veterans Day events, celebrations across Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Veterans Day is Thursday, and while every day should be a day to celebrate those who served in the armed forces, the holiday signifies an increased sense of gratitude and honor to those brave men and women.

Here are events around our viewing area taking place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, or around the date celebrating it.

Austin

Veterans Pocket Park commemoration : Typically, Austin holds one of the largest Veterans Day parades in the county. However, COVID-19 restrictions have led to the cancellation of the 2021 edition. Organizers say they hope to renew the tradition in 2022. A small consolation to the parade that typically draws upward of 30,000 people will be the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Veterans Pocket Park , near the Charles Johnson House owned by American Legion Travis Post No. 76. The address for the park is 2200 Veterans Drive, and it’s adjacent to Deep Eddy Pool. The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m.

Texas State Cemetery : Officials will place American flags on headstones of fallen service members and dignitaries at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The event is hosted by the Patrick Henry Chapter of the Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution and the Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Capital Area Regents Council.

Bastrop

The Bastrop Area Cruisers will hold its 15th annual Heroes and Hot Rods car show and Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 13 in downtown Bastrop. More than 400 cars are registered for the show, event organizers said. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The cruise-in for the cars in the show starts at 4 p.m. Nov. 12, and the show lasts from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 13.

Burnet

The Burnet Police Department is unveiling a new wrap on a patrol vehicle Tuesday to honor veterans.

A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is outfitted with decals recognizing all military branches, as well as prisoners of war and those still missing in action. It also has a yellow ribbon, which symbolizes support for troops currently serving stateside or abroad.

The Tahoe is assigned to BPD officer Shawn Kohler, a military veteran himself. There will be a small ceremony and photo opportunity with the Tahoe at 2 p.m on Tuesday at the Burnet Police Department headquarters, located at 2000 S. Water St.

Georgetown

The Georgetown Independent School District will have several events at different campuses across the district.

Carver Elementary School kicks it off at 8:15 a.m with a patriotic drive-thru celebration. Cooper Elementary School is holding an outdoor presentation at 9 a.m. and Village Elementary School will have a parade at 9 a.m. in its bus loop and a performance at 6 p.m. in the gym.

The East View High School Veterans Day concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Klett Performing Arts Center.

In conjunction with the Sun City Texas Community Association, the City of Georgetown is hosting its annual celebration at 11 a.m. at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza, located at 2 Texas Drive.

The celebration’s guest speaker is Command Sgt. Major Arthur “Cliff” Bourgoyne Jr., Fort Hood’s senior enlisted officer. The East View High School band, orchestra and choir will start performing at 10:45 a.m.

More than 1,500 American flags are in place for The Rotary Club of Georgetown’s Field of Honor at San Gabriel Park. The display is up until Nov. 14, and all the flags were bought in honor of a veteran, active or reserve military member or first responder. There’s also a traveling replica of the Vietnam War memorial wall in the park this year.

Kyle

The City of Kyle, VFW Post 12058 and AMVETS are hosting a Veterans Day parade and celebration from 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The parade will start at the VFW building, located at 103 S. Front St., and it’ll go west on Center Street and end at Gregg-Clarke Park.

Following the parade, there will be vendors, family-friendly activities, a warbird flyover and fireworks.

Lakeway

The City of Lakeway’s celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Travis Independent School District Recital Hall , located at 3322 RR 620 S.

Lakeway Mayor Tom Kilgore will give opening remarks and introduce guests of honor during the ceremony. The celebration’s guest speaker is Jim Young from the Army. The Lake Travis High School band will perform the Armed Forces Medley and God Bless America, and the school’s choir quartet will sing the National Anthem.

