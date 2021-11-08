CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Natural vs. Dramatic: 2 Lightroom Editing Styles Using One Image

By Pye Jirsa
slrlounge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-production can open the doors to a variety of looks from a single image. The flexibility and range of digital RAW images allows us to pretty much edit however we like. Understanding our editing tools is crucial to nailing the final look we’re going for, be it moody or colorful. In...

www.slrlounge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

A Beginner's Guide to Editing in Lightroom

While every new photographer has to master working with a camera, that is only half of making a compelling image, as it takes good editing skills to finish things off. If you are new to editing your photos, this helpful video tutorial will show you a range of techniques and methods for post-processing a portrait using Lightroom.
ENTERTAINMENT
ephotozine.com

ImagenAI Learns Your Style & Edits Photos For You

ImagenAI is an AI-powered photo editing tool that works in conjunction with Adobe Lightroom and it will speed up your workflow by up to 4x, saving you hours of editing time. ImagenAI works by analysing how you edit your photos, then once it's learned how you apply adjustments, it creates a profile you can use to quickly apply to your entire image catalog (should you wish).
SOFTWARE
Digital Camera World

Adobe Lightroom vs Lightroom Classic: the name is the same, but the software isn't!

Adobe split Lightroom into two independent programs in 2017: a new 'web-first' version called Lightroom (formerly known as Lightroom CC) and Lightroom Classic, the original 'desktop-first' program. With an ever-popular image editing application renowned for its quick workflow and batch processing, Adobe decided to bring in these two flavours to cater for very specific audiences: those who like to work in a desktop-focused environment, and others who prefer to go mobile.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

Can the iPad Pro Alone Be Everything You Need for Photo Editing in Lightroom?

It’s a simple question with a (not so) simple answer: can Adobe Lightroom on the iPad give you everything you need to edit your photos?. Before I dive in, trying to answer this question for you, I’ll share what my experience has been like so far. For the first time since COVID-19 hit, I was planning to travel out of the area where I live, and I wanted to be able to back up my photos from my memory card while also being able to cull through them and, if the opportunity arose in my travels, edit some of the photos as well. I considered bringing my 16” Macbook Pro since I didn’t already have an iPad, and I worried that learning an entirely new Lightroom setup would mean that I could not lean on my established and (what I would consider) efficient workflow. At the end of the day, however, I decided against lugging around the heaviest laptop Apple makes in favor of a much lighter and much more portable substitute. Before diving into the specifics, I am very happy with my purchase, and even though I’ve been home for a couple of weeks, I have not once used my laptop to edit photos – opting instead for my 11" iPad Pro.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightroom#Edits#Oranges#Color Calibration#Ballroom#Hsl#Reds
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Built-in Image Editing Tools in Photos on Mac

If you’re a Mac user, chances are you’re using online graphic platforms like Canva or downloading costly tools like Adobe Photoshop to edit photos. However, did you know that Mac’s Photos app has built-in photo editing capabilities? It’s pretty capable, actually, and you can use it to render images that you’ll be proud to show off.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

On1 Photo Raw 2022: One Lightroom User's Experience

I’ve recently been trying out the new On1 Photo Raw 2022 software. I tested it out on some images from a recent fall photo shoot. Being a landscape photographer and Lightroom Classic user, I discovered that there are some differences that I like and others that I don't. Here are some of my thoughts thus far.
SOFTWARE
iphonelife.com

Photographic Styles: How to Use the New iPhone Camera Settings

IPhone camera tricks are some of the best parts of being an iPhone owner and now with the iPhone 13 line you have a new toy at your disposal: Photographic Styles. Photographic Styles lets you preset five camera settings and choose between them to create consistency in your photographs and save you some editing later. How do these styles work and how customizable are they? Let's take a look at this fancy new feature and learn how to set the best iPhone camera settings.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Software
slrlounge.com

Monogram Creative Console Gets Better and Faster

Photoshop and Apple M1 users will love Monogram Creative Console’s latest news. As you’ve seen in our previous review, Monogram is a modular, freeform control surface designed to streamline editing and make interacting with creative software more engaging. The configuration is very flexible and connecting the blocks is like playing Tetris. Altogether, this solution is customizable, fun, and efficient.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

A Quick and Simple Gel Backlight Using Lightroom Masks

One light, no studio. This quick tutorial will show you how to add a gel backlight to your portraits. Firstly, I'd like to say this should all be done in-camera, but not everyone especially when starting out has access to multiple lights or a studio for that matter. So this quick tutorial may provide you with a little something to further enhance your portraits.
ENTERTAINMENT
slrlounge.com

How to Photograph the First Look Wedding Moment By Yourself

Let’s say you’re at a wedding and circumstances force you to shoot solo. Not to worry! In this video, I’ll be walking through how to photograph the first look wedding moment completely on your own in 7 easy steps. Video: How to Photograph the First Look Wedding Moment By Yourself.
PHOTOGRAPHY
slrlounge.com

Save up to $100 on Tamron Zoom Lenses with Holiday Sale

Tamron recently announced its Holiday Sale for 2021, and it’s great news for Sony shooters! The line-up of E-mount lenses that Tamron has released over the last few years covers a complete array of professional and “kit” style zooms. Between now and January 2, 2022, you can save up to $100 on select Tamron zooms and prime lenses, which start at $649 after instant savings.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

'Everyday Experiments' uses iPhone to film miniature Hollywood-style scenes

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's latest video in its Everyday Experiments' series shows how you can recreate Hollywood movie scenes at home with theiPhone 13, but without the blockbuster budget.
CELL PHONES
gaminginstincts.com

Warner Bros. Game Multiversus, a Smash Bros. Style Brawler, Gets Image Leaks

Rumors have been circulating that Warner Bros. is currently working on a Smash Bros. style game using their vast amount of high-profile IPs. So far known as Multiversus, the game has yet to be officially announced but more evidence has dropped to suggest that the game is indeed real. They would not be the first company to jump on the bandwagon this year either as Nickelodean recently released a similar game using their vast roster of comics.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Use the PhotoDirector Mobile App to Enhance Your Images: 7 Ways

The Cyberlink PhotoDirector app helps you unleash your creativity and edit images using professional editing tools. Whether you want to touch up a selfie or transform landscapes into works of art, this app has all the tools you need. Here, we discuss just some of the PhotoDirector features that have...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Pinseeker Award: Mizuno Golf JPX921 Hot Metal Irons Will Terminate Your Golf Shortcomings

The SPY Pinseeker Award is a badge of excellence for the finest products and destinations in golf. Our senior golf writer, John Scott Lewinski, tests out the field in play — and we select only the finest golf products to receive this special stamp of approval.  For this entry, we’ve selected the Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Irons – some of the most technologically advanced clubs any golfer can play. It seems that Japanese makes of golf cubs often have to work twice as hard as their U.S. counterparts to make a dent in the American market. The results are often clubs that those...
GOLF
SPY

Not Even Streaming Services Can Match the Picture Quality of a 4K Blu-Ray Player

Even in the age where streaming services are king, there’s no way around it — if you want the absolute best picture quality from your favorite shows or movies, a 4K Blu-ray player can’t be beaten. Plus, it’s nice to actually own the movies you want to watch, instead of hoping it is on your preferred streaming service. So if you’re ready to get the most out of your TV and enjoy your favorite movies in a whole new way, read on for everything you need to know when shopping for the best 4K Blu-Ray Players in 2021.    Why Buy a 4K...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy