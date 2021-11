Dr. Russell Samson, a physician at Sarasota Vascular Specialists, was one of three surgeons nationwide to receive the Society for Vascular Surgery Excellence in Community Service Award. This award honors individuals who have exhibited outstanding leadership within their community as a practicing vascular surgeon and who possess exceptional personal integrity and reflect the highest standards of the profession. Samson has authored over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles, 28 textbook chapters, lectured at scientific meetings all over the world, and was the medical editor for Vascular Specialist—the official news journal of the Society for Vascular Surgery.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO