CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The family of Packers rookie QB was stuck in the worst seats in the stadium to watch his NFL debut

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAjWk_0cqJHp2Q00
Jordan Love's family sits in the top row at Arrowhead Stadium. CBS
  • Jordan Love made his first NFL start for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the Chiefs.
  • His loved ones were in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, but seated in the very back row.
  • They were tough to see, but the broadcast was able to find them.

On Sunday, Jordan Love made his first NFL start for the Green Bay Packers, facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In attendance were Love's mother and girlfriend, but they were seated in the very back row of the stadium, leading to a comical moment in the broadcast as a camera slowly zoomed in on their seats.

—Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 7, 2021

According to the broadcast, the seats were a part of the away team's appointed seats, which is why there is a smattering of green amongst the sea of Chiefs fans decked out in red in the upper decks.

Still, fans on Twitter had to laugh at the scene.

—Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 7, 2021

—Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 7, 2021

—Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 7, 2021

—Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 7, 2021

While Love largely struggled in his first start and the Packers ultimately lost to the Chiefs, Love's cheering section was in attendance when he threw the first NFL touchdown pass of his career.

—Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 8, 2021

It was undoubtedly a heartwarming moment for the Love family. As Jordan told the media earlier in the week, his mother made sure to come to every game he was a part of, regardless of whether or not he was playing.

Per KSL Sports:

"Trust me, it's crazy. My mom, she's very awesome. She's been doing that since college when I was redshirting as a freshman, you know, knowing I'm not even suiting up to see the field. You know, she was there and things like that. I tell her, I was like, 'You know, I'm not playing. Like you don't have to come out of your way to come to these games.' And she's like, 'No, I'm gonna be there. I want to see you.' So that's been awesome," Love added.

"She's been at every game, and it's nice to just know that she's there. I try to look for her in the stands, and it's an awesome feeling. She's great. She's amazing and just shows how much she loves me and cares about me to be there."

It might have been tough for Love to find his mom in the stands from the field on Sunday, but don't worry Jordan, she was there, just as she is for every other game.

Hopefully whenever Love finally makes a start back home at Lambeau Field, his mom can get some nicer seats.

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah Johnson
The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL reviewing if QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers violated COVID-19 protocols

An earlier story that Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and had been ruled out of this Sunday's game at the Kansas City Chiefs took an unexpected turn when it was learned Rodgers previously misled media members and never received one of the safe and available coronavirus vaccines.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambeau Field#The Packers#Arrowhead Stadium#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Packers
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Shore News Network

NFL-Packers place QB Rodgers on COVID-19 list

(Reuters) -Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team said on Wednesday. Multiple media outlets reported that the league’s reigning MVP had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The NFL Network reported...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will take part of his 2021 salary in Bitcoin

Aaron Rodgers is getting in on crypto. The Green Bay Packers quarterback announced on Monday that he’s going to be taking a portion of his salary from this season and converting it into Bitcoin. “Bitcoin to the moon,” Rodgers said in a Twitter video on Monday while dressed as John...
NFL
kfgo.com

NFL-Packers QB Rodgers denies he lied about his COVID-19 vaccine status

(Reuters) – Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, insisted he did not lie when he told reporters in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The Packers placed Rodgers on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19...
NFL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers' Jordan Love's NFL debut; Aaron Jones weighs in

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers saw their 7-game win streak snapped in Kansas City following a 13-7 loss. On the FOX6 Blitz, Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back Aaron Jones to get his thoughts on Jordan Love's NFL debut and how they're going to prepare this week for the Seahawks.
NFL
Insider

Insider

187K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy