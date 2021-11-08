CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

PowerShell 7.2 now Generally Available

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Microsoft announced the General Availability of PowerShell 7.2. The release is built on .NET 6 and includes many performance improvements, bug fixes, and new APIs to use in your scripts. This version, being an even-numbered minor version, is being released into Long Term Support (LTS) for 3 years....

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services is now generally available

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services entered general availability on November 1, 2021. It offers tools and means of combatting financial crime, managing data, and boosting employee productivity. The cloud add-on runs for $20,000 per tenant, per month. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services hits general availability today, November 1, 2021, meaning...
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Microsoft Viva is now generally available to help transform your hybrid work experience

Earlier this year, we began the journey of building the first employee experience platform (EXP) for the hybrid era with Microsoft Viva. Our vision was to foster a culture of human connection, purpose, growth, wellbeing, and results. Today, we are excited to announce that all four Viva modules shared at the beginning of that journey—Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Topics, and Viva Learning—are now generally available and with the purchase of just one plan, the new Viva suite, you have access to all of them. We are also announcing new capabilities and partnerships for each module and a centralized IT admin experience. And in the coming year, the Viva suite will provide access to a new module powered by the recent acquisition of Ally.io, a leading objectives and key results (OKR) company, to help people and teams build alignment and achieve better business outcomes.
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

TestFlight for macOS Now Available

Apple has released TestFlight for macOS, making the utility available on the Mac for the first time. TestFlight is a utility that makes it easy for developers to invite users to beta test their products on iOS. Given the closed nature of the iOS App Store, without TestFlight, there is no effective way for users to load and test beta software.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft Edge for Linux out of beta, now generally available

Microsoft announced today that the Chromium-based Edge web browser is now generally available on the Linux platform via the stable channel. Soon after its official launch on January 15, 2020, the new Microsoft Edge became the second most popular desktop browser after Google Chrome, surpassing Mozilla Firefox in April. With...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powershell#Predictive Text#Linux#Today Microsoft#The General Availability#Long Term Support#Msi#Ga#Ansi
InfoQ.com

AWS Announces the General Availability and Open Sourcing of Babelfish for PostgreSQL

Recently, AWS announced the general availability (GA) of Babelfish for PostgreSQL. With Babelfish for Aurora PostgreSQL, customers can more easily move applications running on Microsoft SQL Server to Amazon Aurora to simplify operations and reduce costs by eliminating the licenses of SQL Server. Furthermore, the Babelfish open-source project is now available.
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Ignite for IT Pros: All the Products that Reached General Availability

The Microsoft Ignite online event kicked off on Tuesday, and it brings a bunch of product updates for IT pros that are now reaching "general availability" (GA, or commercial release). Microsoft's voluminous "Book of News" publication, available here, is the source for these GA announcements. The Book's sections, containing additional...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

EDB Announces General Availability Of BigAnimal, PostgreSQL Database In The Cloud

Now available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, offering enterprises a faster path from Oracle database to cloud PostgreSQL and built by EDB’s team of PostgreSQL developers and experts. EDB, a leading contributor to PostgreSQL announced the general availability of its BigAnimal offering, the first fully-managed PostgreSQL database in the cloud with...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
mspoweruser.com

Firefox web browser now available for download from Microsoft Store

Mozilla Firefox became the first major browser to become available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. Instead of downloading Firefox from the internet through a web browser, you can download it directly from Microsoft Store. Firefox comes with following unique features:. Strong privacy protections with...
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

New PowerShell version comes with Microsoft Update support

Microsoft has released PowerShell 7.2 with automatic updates through the Microsoft Update service on Windows 10 and Windows Server devices. "We have integration with Microsoft Update to automatically keep your installation of 7.2 updated whenever we have a servicing release which only includes critical bug fixes or security updates," said Steve Lee, Principal Software Engineer Manager for PowerShell.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

You can now download the Windows 11 SE default wallpaper

Microsoft recently announced Windows 11 SE, a special edition of Windows 11 optimized for education experiences. This version of Windows 11 also comes with its own default wallpaper, which can be seen above. While I think most of us would prefer our OS is not locked down, many would likely...
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases .NET 6 with massive gains in performance and improved ARM support

Along with the release of Visual Studio 2022, Microsoft yesterday announced the release of .NET 6. .NET 6 comes with significant performance improvements, improved ARM support on both Windows and Mac, new dynamic profile-guided optimization (PGO) system, new APIs and more. .NET 6 Highlights:. Production stress-tested with Microsoft services, cloud...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Commercially Releases PowerShell 7.2

Microsoft this week announced the "general availability" commercial release of PowerShell 7.2. PowerShell 7.2 is notable for being a long-term support (LTS) release on Windows systems, which means it'll get patches from Microsoft for three years. It'll fall out of support toward the end of 2024, when another version hop would be required.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE, a special edition of Windows 11 optimized for education experiences

Microsoft today announced Windows 11 SE, a special edition of Windows 11 optimized for education experiences. Microsoft is specifically targeting the Chromebook market with full offline support. The Microsoft Office apps including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote and OneDrive are available to use offline on Windows 11 SE devices as part of a Microsoft 365 license.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy