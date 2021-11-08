CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Keys to the Titans Win Against the Rams

By Caitlin Daly
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tennessee Titans dominated the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 for a road victory on Sunday night. Let’s dive into three keys to the win in Southern California. After making the biggest play of last week’s game, Safety Kevin Byard continued to come in with some clutch plays for his team this...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Adrian Peterson Gives Father Game Jersey from 1st Game with Titans After Win vs. Rams

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson gave his game-used jersey from Sunday's 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to his father. Adrian Peterson gave his father his game jersey from tonight's win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsLAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsLAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/tiiUujkOSI">pic.twitter.com/tiiUujkOSI</a>. The future Hall of Famer ran for 21 yards and one touchdown in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kevin Byard
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
The Independent

Defense carries Titans past Rams 28-16 for 5th straight win

Kevin Byard returned Matthew Stafford's second consecutive interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessee s defense carried the Titans to a 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a showdown between conference co-leaders Sunday night.Jeffery Simmons had three of Tennessee’s five sacks of Stafford during a stifling performance against the Rams' prolific passing offense. Stafford crucially threw back-to-back interceptions that the Titans turned into 14 points in 11 seconds of the second quarter, sending them well on their way to their fifth consecutive victory.Ryan Tannehill passed for 143 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score...
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans shut down Matthew Stafford, Rams to claim fifth straight win

Up until Sunday night, Matthew Stafford had looked great leading the Los Angeles Rams so far this season. Their offense was flowing seamlessly, and he helped propel them to the top of the NFC standings almost instantly. That version of Stafford, though, didn’t show up on time on Sunday night....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Ir
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Sunday Night's Win Over the Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Titans beat the Rams 28-16 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest. It was a beastly performance by the big man, from the very start. How about this for a night?: Simmons sacked Rams quarterback Matt Stafford three times, totaling 26 yards in lost yardage. Simmons was credited with four quarterback hits, and one of them came when he had Stafford in his grasp, forcing him to throw the ball away – that pass was intercepted by teammate David Long Jr, which led to a score. Simmons batted down balls at the line of scrimmage, and he was a disruptive force throughout. He was awarded a Sunday Night Football game ball. "It feels great, man," Simmons said after the game. "Not just me, but (all) the guys. We played a complete game on defense. Everybody was playing together, and having fun." And let's not forget about DL Denico Autry in here either, because he was a force himself, with 1.5 sacks, three QB hits and two deflected footballs at the line of scrimmage.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' top PFF grades from Week 9 win over Rams

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard earned the top overall Pro Football Focus grade during the team’s Week 9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Byard, who notched a pick-six off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and continues to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, earned an 86.7, the highest mark of any player on Tennessee’s roster.
NFL
FanSided

Titans vs Rams Prediction and Best Promo Code: Bet $1, Win $100 if Anyone Scores a TD

If you want free money, this is the place for you. The Rams host the Titans on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 and if either team scores a single touchdown, you win $100. All you have to do is sign up for WynnBET using this link, make your first deposit of $20 or more and bet $1 on the Titans-Rams moneyline, spread or over/under and win a $100 free bet if a touchdown is scored in the game.
NFL
ngscsports.com

Titans vs. Rams: Titanic Sunday Night Clash

LOS ANGELES- The Tennessee Titans travel to the Golden State to take on the Los Angeles Rams in what is sure to be a playoff atmosphere. The Titans no longer have Derrick Henry as his foot injury will sideline him for six to 10 weeks. However, a legendary running back will suit up for Tennessee. One of the “meanest” power running backs in NFL history, 36-year-old Adrian Peterson returns to the league. The ageless wonder could have a big night under the lights. Tennessee could very well have a feared power run game even without the league’s number one threat at running back. Peterson’s career stats are nothing short of mind-boggling and impressive. Will he regain that form quickly or will it be a slow start for Peterson as he hasn’t played in a while? He started 10 of 16 games last season with the Detroit Lions. So, it hasn’t been too long since Peterson last played. We shall see how long it takes Peterson to truck over defenders. Peterson rushed for 14,820 yards and 118 touchdowns throughout his 14-year career. Peterson looks like he has at least another season left in the tank. He will likely still display that “explosive” running style that fans are used to seeing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVF

Titans Team Report: Breakdown of Titans win over Rams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's another victory Monday for the Tennessee Titans after the team took down the Los Angeles Rams 28-16. Steve Layman breaks down what contributed to Sunday's win. Check out the Titans Team Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.
NFL
sacramentosun.com

Titans' defense shines in dominant win over Rams

In their first game without star running back Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans went into Los Angeles on Sunday night and used their defense to control the Rams in an impressive 28-16 win. Tennessee (7-2) won its fifth straight game despite gaining just 194 total yards. But its defense sacked...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Titans-Rams Postgame Notes

· The Titans won their fifth consecutive game to improve their record to an AFC-best 7-2. It is the second consecutive season in which the Titans have recorded a five-game winning streak. · With a 7-2 record, it marks the fifth time in the "Titans era" (1999–present) that the team...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Titans bully Rams without Derrick Henry, win 28-16

For at least one night, no Derrick Henry, no problem. In their first game since 2016 without the two-time defending rushing champion, the Titans soundly defeated the Rams 28-9 on Sunday Night Football. Tennessee’s offense didn’t look particularly in sync for much of the night. But the unit was buoyed...
NFL
Music City Miracles

ESPN Stats: Titans Win over Rams puts them in elite company over past 15 years

The Tennessee Titans shocked the footballing world by thoroughly dominating the Los Angeles Rams on primetime in SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. The Titans showed up hungry and motivated following the indefinite loss of star running back Derrick Henry, and were eager to prove that their season is not lost despite the unfortunate injury to one of their star players. They did just that in rather impressive fashion, by beating up on the previous 7-1 Rams for a hefty 60 minutes.
NFL
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy