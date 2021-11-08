Vote count error prompts Del. Martha Mugler to withdraw concession

Del. Martha Mugler has withdrawn her concession in her bid for re-election after she learned of a reporting error in vote counts.

The current unofficial count in the race has her 94 votes behind Republican candidate A.C. Cordoza, with 13,627 to his 13,741. Libertarian Party candidate Charles West received 417 votes.

The margin between the two narrowed by 91 votes after Hampton election officials review discovered transposed numbers in Cordoza’s count in the Booker district.

That total was first reported as 767 but was later corrected to 676, according to the state Department of Elections running file of reports from election officials across the state.

“On Friday night, we were made aware of an error that occurred while reporting vote counts in House District 91,”Mugler said in a statement.

“In light of this news and the significant shift we have seen in the count since Tuesday night, we think it wise to do our due diligence to make sure every vote is fairly and accurately counted. We will allow the process the full time and effort it takes to ensure accuracy,” her statement said.

Because less than 0.5 percentage point separates Cordoza’s vote from Mugler’s, she is able to request a recount without having to pay for it.

“Mrs. Mugler has every right to ensure that every legal vote is counted and that the count is accurate,” Cordoza said. “However, after a completed canvass and provisional vote tally I firmly believe the result will remain unchanged. I am proud to have been elected to serve the citizens of the 91st District.”

J. Garren Shipley, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus, said the group had no additional comment to make beyond an earlier comment thanking Mugler for committing herself to work for a smooth transition.

The 91st district includes parts of Hampton, Poquoson and York County. It was represented by Republicans since 1999, before Mugler’s election in 2019.

