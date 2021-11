Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been a hot ticket item in the blockchain space for some time now. Recently, though, investors have started to become acquainted with the idea of investing in a person or group. Cryptocurrencies like Rally (CCC:RLY-USD) are seeing sizable interest this fall as it continues to secure social media influencers and athletes on its platform; investors in this network can bank on a partner’s social clout as a method of building passive income and a means to interaction. Chiliz (CCC:CHZ-USD) presents a unique spin on this idea with its fan tokens. Now, it’s bridging a gap between this type of “social” crypto investing and NFTs, and Chiliz price predictions are soaring as a result.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO