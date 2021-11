Another exciting week on the crypto market comes to an end, which means that it's time to recap the price trends of a selection of notable cryptocurrencies. The publication of dauntingly high inflation rates in the United States for example pushed the two big cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum (hardware wallet from US$59 on Amazon) to new all-time highs, before the crypto pair quickly gave up these gains. But the price of two popular meme coins did not stagnate either.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO