Volta has a unique niche in a crowded field. Sometimes stocks take a breather the day after getting a pop. Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging network company Volta (NYSE:VLTA) soared almost 20% yesterday on no company-specific news, as the sector got a tailwind from the passage of a federal infrastructure bill. But Volta isn't giving those gains back today, and in fact, it jumped more than 13% in early trading Tuesday. As of 11:50 a.m. EST, Volta shares are still up 4.1% on the day.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO