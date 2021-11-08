YooShi Approaches 1000% ROI In 30 Days On Metaverse Interest, NFT Gaming and More

USA News Group – Shortly after Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NEO: FACE), cryptocurrency investors saw the rebranding as a sign of growing acceptance of the metaverse trend. This coincided with a rising interest in altcoins and meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and its dog-faced competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw sharp rallies, causing Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to field questions about when they’ll add more of these coins to its trading platform. As the two dogs duke it out, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ-NMS: COIN) already now supports Shiba Inu, and Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTC: HLLPF) has primary exposure to mining DOGE. Meanwhile popular theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is officially already accepting DOGE and is considering accepting SHIB as well.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO