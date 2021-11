Although all eyes have been on the searing path that benchmark equity indices have blazed in 2021, initial public offerings (IPOs) have had their own impressive bull market. In fact, Reuters reported in mid-June that U.S. IPOs hit an annual record in less than six months. So if 2020 was the year of the novel coronavirus, 2021 could be considered the coming of age of new stocks.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO