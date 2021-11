Obviously, the rumors that these photos address are the ones involving Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield showing up as their versions of Spider-Man. Well, these images show just that. I’m not going to share them on the site, if you you want to see them you can check them out here. Oh yeah, another one of those photos features Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, which was also rumored.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO