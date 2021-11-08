CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifetime Brands (LCUT) PT Raised to $26.50 at DA Davidson

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Aeye Inc. (LIDR) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on Aeye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Aeye Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Aeye Inc. click here. Shares of Aeye Inc. closed at $6.48 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Mynaric AG (MYNA) Prices 4M ADS IPO at $16.50/ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-speed and high-security laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications in government and commercial markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), representing 1,000,000 ordinary bearer shares at a public offering price of $16.50 per ADS. In addition, Mynaric has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Mynaric, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $75.9 million.
StreetInsider.com

Spectrum Brands (SPB) Misses Q4 EPS by 19c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $757.8 billion, versus $736.9 billion reported last year. Fiscal 2022 Earnings Framework:. Spectrum...
StreetInsider.com

HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
pulse2.com

Audioeye (AEYE): $15 Price Target From DA Davidson

The shares of AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) have received a price target of $15 from DA Davidson. These are the details. The shares of AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) have received a price target of $15 from DA Davidson. And DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely initiated coverage of AEye with a “Buy” rating.
StreetInsider.com

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) PT Raised to $32 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the price target on The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) to $32.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) PT Raised to $50 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis raised the price target on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CERE) to $50.00 (from $33.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

First Watch (FWRG) PT Raised to $22 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles raised the price target on First Watch (NASDAQ: FWRG) to $22.00 (from $21.50) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Clarus Corp (CLAR) PT Lowered to $38.50 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser lowered the price target on Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) to $38.50 (from $40.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $121 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $121.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) PT Raised to $133 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone raised the price target on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) to $133.00 (from $122.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Expedia (EXPE) PT Raised to $190 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the price target on Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) to $190.00 (from $170.00) while maintaining a Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

AMD (AMD) PT Raised to $175 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland raised the price target on AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Booking Holdings (BKNG) PT Raised to $3,100 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the price target on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) to $3,100.00 (from $2,850.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech (EAF) PT Raised to $16 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan raised the price target on GrafTech (NYSE: EAF) to $16.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Datadog (DDOG) PT Raised to $220 at Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White raised the price target on Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) to $220.00 (from $160.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Illumina (ILMN) PT Raised to $570 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised the price target on Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) to $570.00 (from $550.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) PT Raised to $80 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce raised the price target on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) to $80.00 (from $79.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Tupperware Brands (TUP) PT Lowered to $30 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser lowered the price target on Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) to $30.00 (from $41.50) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) PT Raised to $40 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the price target on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) to $40.00 (from $35.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
