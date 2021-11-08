CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Students Want Stricter Gun Laws

By Kevin Miller
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do gun laws or gun-free zones prevent mass shootings? Whether it's a coffee shop or the courtroom, that question resonates throughout the gem state. Now a group of Boise Students wants minors to be required to have a license to purchase a firearm, reports the Idaho Statesman. The students...

