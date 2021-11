Susan Grigg has been named CEO for a local nursing home enterprise that includes the McGuire Group, VestraCare and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care networks. Grigg will oversee 18 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in the three portfolios, which include 3,200 beds and more than 4,200 employees. She brings a 24-year history in health care, including 14 years in various roles with McGuire Group after serving for the past year as chief operating officer for the enterprise.

