CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Gov. Wolf planning to remove state mask mandate in January 2022

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Op00c_0cqJEA6w00

HARRISBURG — Masking policies in schools may soon fall on the decisions of local school boards once again.

On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the intention to put any future K-12 school mask mandates in the hands of local leaders on Jan. 17, 2022.

Gov. Wolf anticipates end to school mask mandate Jan. 17, 2022

Once the mask mandate expires, local school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level. At that time, schools may continue to require masks if they choose, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

“The school mask order has been critical in ensuring Pennsylvania’s children could safely learn and grow in an in-person classroom setting at the beginning of the school year,” said Gov. Wolf. “During the announcement, my administration made clear that we would continue to reevaluate the status of the school mask mandate. Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is now a part of our daily lives, but with the knowledge we’ve gained over the past 20 months and critical tools like the vaccine at our disposal, we must take the next step forward in our recovery.”

Democrats lead the race for Erie City School Director

The current Secretary of Health order requires masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers for both children and adults, regardless of vaccination status. The full order remains in effect until an additional announcement in mid-January, at which time the administration anticipates local K-12 school officials will once again make the decision they feel is best for their school district.

However, the full order will remain in effect for early learning programs and child care providers until further notification.

“We at the Department of Education are so appreciative of all that our schools are doing to help teachers and students navigate the incredible challenges we’ve faced during the pandemic,” said Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Noe Ortega. “We know the mitigation steps we need to implement to keep people safe and keep kids learning in the classroom. School leaders have always made decisions about how to maintain order in schools and ensure that all students have quality learning opportunities. We look forward to working with our schools as they continue to navigate the pandemic and are available to provide them assistance, resources, and best practices.”

Unionized Erie School District teachers authorize strike

In August, the Acting Secretary of Health signed an order ensuring vaccine availability for school districts interested in hosting vaccination clinics to support Pennsylvanians in creating safe learning environments. This order still applies to vaccine providers across the commonwealth, and schools are encouraged to take advantage of the vaccine partnerships with the availability of the pediatric vaccine.

Currently, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th nationally in first doses of vaccine administered with 72.5 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older fully vaccinated .

“Evidence of the effectiveness of masking has been so clearly demonstrated over the past three months in schools that we are confident local school leaders will take the steps necessary at the local level to preserve in-person education,” said Department of Health (DOH) Acting Secretary Alison Beam. “While we continue to monitor data such as pediatric hospital capacity and case counts, we want to give local leaders plenty of time to prepare for the anticipated expiration of the order. We strongly encourage schools to follow CDC guidance and make decisions with the health of their educators and students in mind. Likewise, we strongly encourage parents to talk to their children’s pediatricians and get their child vaccinated. Vaccinations give your child the power to safely learn, play and be a kid.”

Kids and the COVID vaccine: What not to do before they get the shot

Governor Wolf echoed the importance of Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated.

“With the availability of the pediatric vaccine, I encourage parents to talk to their doctors and pharmacists about getting their child vaccinated, as that is the one, scientific way to keep ourselves and loved ones safe,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you to all Pennsylvanians for doing your part and ultimately taking care of your loved ones and neighbors.”

Pennsylvanians ages 5 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccine provider near you, click HERE .

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WEAR

Gov. DeSantis scores win against school boards in mask mandate fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Governor and Commissioner of Education in Florida are celebrating their first official victory following a slew of challenges to the state’s school masking and quarantine policies. An administrative law judge has ruled in favor of the state and dismissed a challenge brought by school boards. Some...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Daily Local News

Gov. Tom Wolf pushes back on court decision voiding school mask mandate

Despite a loss in Commonwealth Court, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration insists a statewide school mask mandate is valid. At the end of August, the state Department of Health issued an order requiring everyone — regardless of COVID vaccination status — to wear a mask when inside schools or childcare centers.
WYOMISSING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie, PA
Education
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County School Districts, Parents Split Over Gov. Wolf’s Decision To End School Mask Mandate In January

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools may soon be a thing of the past. As more children become vaccinated, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will allow school districts to set their own mask rules come January. Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools could be a thing of the past come the new year. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will no longer require masks in schools as of Jan. 17. But once again, this debate is proving to be far from over. The Neshaminy School District was prepared to go back to school this fall without masks, only...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Virginian-Pilot

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the ...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#K 12 School#Gov#School Districts#Democrats#Erie City School
Gainesville.com

Alachua County Public Schools extends mask mandate to January

Despite the pending litigation the Alachua County School Board faces due to its preventative COVID-19 measures, members of the board decided to extend the district's mask policy until January. That's if the courts don't have a say. The mask policy, which allows for high school students to have a parental...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ellwoodcity.org

Gov. Wolf: State Anticipates Returning K-12 School Mask Requirement to Local Leaders January 2022

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the intention to return the commonwealth’s K-12 school mask requirement to local leaders on January 17, 2022. Upon the expiration of the statewide mandate, local school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level. At that time, schools may continue requiring mask-wearing based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
EDUCATION
PennLive.com

Pa. reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect number of new infections. Pennsylvania logged 5,269 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. The state also registered one of its higher daily death tolls, with 196 new deaths reported. Pennsylvania has recorded 32,188 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker Keeping Mask Mandate In Place Until Hospitalization Drops

(Springfield, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker says the state’s mask mandate will stay in place until hospitalization numbers drop. Pritzker received a booster shot before making the announcement Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the same day that over 12-hundred Illinoisans were hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest number in nearly two weeks. Illinois is one of six states to have mask mandates that apply equally to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
pittsburghmagazine.com

Gov. Wolf Clears the Way for School Districts to Decide Mask Policy

As most school-age children become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that mask mandates in school districts will soon be in the hands of local leaders. On Jan. 17, the statewide mandate — which requires students, teachers and faculty in all K-12 schools throughout the commonwealth...
EDUCATION
YourErie

Gov. Wolf and First Lady Wolf launch video message for veterans

HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf shared their thanks to Pennsylvania’s veterans in a video message on Veterans Day. Gov. Wolf said: “Veterans day is an opportunity for us to honor you. The brave people who serve our country and protect our freedoms through the United States armed services. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy