Travis Tritt Announces a Run of Solo Acoustic Shows for 2022

By Carena Liptak
104.3 WOW Country
 7 days ago
Travis Tritt has announced plans for an early 2022 solo acoustic tour, billed as an Evening With Travis Tritt. He shared the news on Twitter, announcing a run of dates that kicks off in Jackson, Tenn., on Jan. 13 and extends through late February. A press release about the...

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

