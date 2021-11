SAN ANTONIO — A mistrial has been declared in the case where a 75-year-old H-E-B employee's grandson-in-law is accused of sexually assaulting and killing her. The 187th Criminal District Court said the case was declared as a mistrial and defense attorney Charles Bunk said a hearing is set for Wednesday where a judge will decide whether or not to dismiss the case.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO