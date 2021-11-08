CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton: Saints don't have enough cap space to claim Odell Beckham Jr.

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained Friday that only nine teams had enough cap space to claim big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers after Beckham unofficially parted ways with the Cleveland Browns before Cleveland crushed the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, the New Orleans Saints have $710,136 in cap space available and, thus, could not afford to claim Beckham even if the team, specifically coach Sean Payton, believed there was a need.

"The claiming deadline is today," Payton told reporters during comments. "No, it’s impossible for us to put a claim in on the player. And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn’t be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news."

Schefter said ahead of the weekend it's unlikely any team will claim Beckham and be on the hook for the $7.25 million of salary owed to him through the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old could sign with the Saints or any team of his choosing if he hits free agency, however, but it's unknown if he's keen on joining a New Orleans team that fell to 5-3 on the campaign via Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL and damage to his MCL on Oct. 31.

