CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What is the ‘international’ hand signal to indicate you are in danger and where does it come from?

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4iyN_0cqJCUIy00

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued after using a simple hand gesture that can silently signal that you are in danger or need help , prompting many to reshare social media videos of the sign.

The hand signal, which has become recognised as an international signal of help, was first created by the Women’s Funding Network in connection with the Canadian Women’s Foundation at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown as a way for domestic abuse victims to indicate non-verbally that they needed help.

The signal, which is meant to be made with one hand, sees an individual face their palm outward to the camera or other person before tucking their thumb inwards and closing their remaining fingers on top to make a fist.

At the time, the organisations launched the signal as part of the #SignalForHelp campaign , with the Women’s Funding Network stating: “The combination of increased isolation in quarantine, and increase in the use of video communication, created a critical need for a widely recognised, discreet, way a survivor could reach out for help.”

People on social media began widely sharing the signal following the disappearance of Sarah Everard , whose abduction and murder during a walk home in Clapham, south London, in March sparked a global conversation about women’s safety.

Read more: How can men support women against misogyny and violence?

In one video shared to Twitter by restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja, which has since been viewed more than 5m times, it shows how the symbol can be used in a number of situations to signify help is needed, with the clip depicting it being used by a woman, a man and a child.

“Everyone should know the international sign for Help me. Let’s make this famous #HelpMe ,” Kukreja captioned the video.

The video, as well as one created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation , has prompted thousands of people to share the video with their own followers, with many acknowledging the importance of making the signal widely recognised.

“This is the international signal for Help Me. Learn it. Watch for it. Show this to others,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “The international sign for Help me. Please learn it. Pass it on. It may help save a life.”

“Learn this, teach this, see this,” someone else wrote.

As for what to do if someone shows you the symbol, Elizabeth Barajas-Román, the president and CEO of the Women’s Funding Network, previously told Vogue that those on the other end of a call for help can ask yes or no questions, so as to remain discreet, as well as questions like: “Do you want me to reach out to you directly?” and: “Can I check in with you?”

In addition to the safety measure, Ms Everard’s case has also seen women sharing the safety tactics they rely on to feel safe while walking alone or at night, as well as the victim-blaming comments women are often subjected to .

Ms Everard’s disappearance has also prompted a renewed call for men to do more in terms of supporting women against misogyny and violence, with one Twitter thread asking what men can do to make women feel safer.

The push to make the hand signal widely recognisable comes after UK pharmacies announced a codeword scheme in collaboration with the government earlier this year, which would provide a “lifeline” to domestic abuse victims.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Where You Come From by Saša Stanišić review – memory in the wake of war

The German word Herkunft can mean origin, ancestry or provenance. Any one of these could have functioned adequately as the English title of Saša Stanišić’s prize-winning third novel, but translator Damion Searls’s choice – Where You Come From – conveys a sense of the multiplicity that is intrinsic to this often brilliant novel. Where you come from is a fact, an undeniable series of branches on a family tree; but somehow I couldn’t help but read the words in an interrogable manner, imagining someone, possibly armed, demanding to know someone’s ethnic background.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Woman demands change after "strange" spiking at nightclub, and she's not alone

London — 19-year-old student Sarah Buckle was out clubbing with her friends when something went terribly wrong. "Apparently I started screaming and then throwing up and going unconscious and coming back around, and it was just this horrible cycle," Buckle told CBS News. "My friends, at this point, could tell: 'No, something's really, really wrong… She's not had too much to drink. This is something completely different,'" Buckle said.
DRINKS
WSAW

Potentially life-saving hand signal to indicate distress spread on TikTok

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We often hear about the negatives of social media and apps like TikTok for children. However, just last week the platform potentially saved a 16-year-old girl’s life from an alleged kidnapper. The domestic violence hand signal of trapping the thumb underneath four fingers which started...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rom#Murder#Domestic Violence
WLNS

Parenting Connection: 3-step hand gesture to indicate danger

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: 3-step hand gesture to indicate danger. Not all things learned on social media...
LANSING, MI
Fstoppers

Where Did the Dutch Angle Come From?

Few camera shots are more readily recognizable than the Dutch angle (sometimes known as the Dutch tilt or canted angle), with its jarring tilt capturing the viewer's attention instantly. Where did this strange shot come from, and why do filmmakers use it? This interesting video takes a look at the history of the Dutch angle and its usage in cinema.
MOVIES
10NEWS

The 'help' hand gesture: What is it and how does it work?

TAMPA, Fla. — What one teen did to aid in her rescue is taking the internet by storm. According to a Kentucky sheriff's office, the 16-year-old was using a sign she learned on TikTok to signal for help. With a simple hand gesture, authorities were able to find her and arrest the man accused of holding her captive.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

‘A pattern of fixation and obsession’: How the pandemic exacerbated stalking cases in the UK

In the quiet early hours of 18 June this year, 23-year-old Gracie Spinks was tending to her horse, Paddy, at the Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, northeast Derbyshire. Moments later, she received a fatal stab wound to the neck.Derbyshire man, Michael Sellers, whom Spinks had previously accused of stalking her, is suspected by police to have killed her before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide. An inquest into Spinks’ and Sellers’ death is still ongoing.Sellers had been Spinks’ supervisor at work when the pair went on a date. When Spinks let him down gently, harassment ensued. First it was messages...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

332K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy