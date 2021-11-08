Jimmy Stewart Museum

Christmas can be stressy enough without having to worry about long-steeped family resentments and the death-by-papercuts that is a series of dinners with relatives who may or may not despise you. So imagine what an emotional minefield Spencer’s hypothetical early-’90s Christmas gathering was for the embattled Diana, princess of Wales. Tensions were high, the media was always on the hunt for images or information, and no matter where you turned there was a tradition designed to keep the royal family going as it had long been accustomed to. This is a film with angry wigs. Consider those hats that Laura Linney as Bertha Dorset wore in 2000’s The House of Mirth, the ones that could banish light and plunge the object of scorn into shadow with the tiniest tilt of the neck — that is the level of malign wig energy present in this film.

