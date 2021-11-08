CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 11/8/21

By Brandon Gdula
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at three players who can...

defpen

Favorite NBA Player Props 11/8/21

How can Monday’s be bad when the NBA is giving us an exciting eight-game slate? With plenty to bet on, let’s take a look at three of our favorite NBA player props. Let’s dig in!. Andre Drummond O/U 13.5 rebounds vs. New York Knicks. Over the course of his career,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Suns' Deandre Ayton (leg) out again on Sunday

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (leg) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. As expected, Ayton has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play on Sunday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Ayton is averaging 14.2...
NBA
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton coming off the bench for Memphis on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard De'Anthony Melton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Melton will move to the bench on Saturday with Dillon Brooks back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Melton to play 26.6 minutes against the Pelicans. Melton's Saturday projection...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (back) out for "foreseeable future"

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Porter is dealing with lower back tightness, and he will not face off against Nikola Jokic and Co. Head coach Mike Malone said that the third-year pro will be out for "the foreseeable future," so it looks like Jeff Green will remain in the starting lineup for a bit longer.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
