Burkburnett, TX

Police charge 17-year-old for alleged sexual assault in Burkburnett High School JROTC room

By Joshua Hoggard
 6 days ago

BURKBURNETT ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Burkburnett High School student told police she was sexually assaulted while changing clothes in a JROTC women’s changing room.

Burkburnett police have charged Damian Michael Welch, 17, with sexual assault.

Welch is currently being held at the Wichita County jail on a bond set at $40,000.

The Burkburnett Independent School District Police Department was notified of the alleged assault on November 1 and the alleged victim was interviewed on November 4.

The alleged victim told a detective with the Burkburnett Police Department she was changing clothes in the JROTC logistics room.

According to police, the alleged victim said Welch is the logistics officer for JROTC.

The alleged victim told the detective Welch came in and slid the curtain to the changing room open, grabbed her by the shoulders, and sexually assaulted her. She said she didn’t know what to do and froze.

Police said at least two students told them the victim had sent them text messages about the assault.

Comments / 2

