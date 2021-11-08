CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele previews soulful new song ‘Hold On’ in Amazon’s Christmas advert

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
 6 days ago

A preview of a new Adele song has featured in Amazon ’s Christmas advert – you can see it above.

The advert, which was released today (November 8), features a glimpse of new song “Hold On”– a soulful piano ballad and the second piece of new music from Adele’s upcoming album, 30.

Lyrics to the song include: “I swear to god i’m such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I’m on, might just open up and swallow me whole” and “ Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on, just hold on / I will survive.”

The advert centres on an act of kindness to a young woman who is struggling while seemingly alone at Christmas. A news report is heard in the background saying: “In other news, cases of anxiety in young adults are rising as experts warn of the effects on well being caused by the pandemic.”

A neighbour reaches out to the young woman, sending her a care package.

The advert ends with the message: “Kindness. The greatest gift.”

Meanwhile, Adele returned to play a high-profile London show that was attended by numerous celebrities over the weekend .

The concert, which marked her first UK performance in four years, was recorded and will be shown on ITV on 21 November.

Titled An Audience with Adele , it will be released just two days after the release of her fourth studio album 30 , which is her first record in six years.

Adele’s forthcoming record has already smashed records to become the most pre-ordered album in history, while its lead single “Easy on Me” has topped the UK singles chart for two weeks.

