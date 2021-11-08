CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' T.J. Warren (foot) could reportedly return December-January

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Pacers small forward T.J. Warren could return from his foot injury sometime in late December or January, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania says "there's...

www.numberfire.com

NBA

