CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami likely without Max Strus (knee) Monday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (knee) will likely remain out for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, per head coach...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Heat lose Strus to sprained knee, but nothing more severe

MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus expects to be sidelined for maybe just a couple weeks. Given how badly he initially feared his left knee was injured, that’s a major win for the Miami Heat guard. The Heat diagnosed Strus’ injury as a sprain Monday, learning he did not sustain major...
NBA
allucanheat.com

Miami Heat: They Dodge A Bullet After Max Strus Injury Update

On Saturday night, the Miami Heat walked into FedExForum and trounced the Memphis Grizzlies, 129-103. Submitting yet another strong defensive performance, the Heat significantly out-rebounded Memphis, 50-32 and more importantly, they saw a 21-for-37 night from the three-point line — an area that has avoided them to begin the season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Max Strus will miss a couple weeks. Here’s how the Heat can adjust.

With 4:59 left in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat’s blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Max Strus drove baseline for a dunk. Killian Tillie met him at the rim and blocked the ball. Strus landed awkwardly on the fall down and headed to the locker room. It’s...
NBA
chatsports.com

Miami Heat's Max Strus sprains knee, avoids major injury

MIAMI -- Max Strus expects to be sidelined for maybe just a couple weeks. Given how badly he initially feared his left knee was injured, that's a major win for the Miami Heat guard. The Heat diagnosed Strus' injury as a sprain Monday, learning he did not sustain major structural...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Max Strus
FanSided

Miami Heat: Rotation Relief Soon As Max Strus Seems Back On Mend

The Miami Heat are off to a 7-2 record and that’s good enough to have them ranked as the second best record in the East, though the third ranked team overall. They sit behind Philadelphia at 8-2 and the Golden State Warriors, who currently only have one blemish on their record at 8-1.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#Fanduel#Heat Nuggets
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) officially active for Week 9

Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. (Denver Broncos on Twitter) Okwuegbunam finds himself as Denver's starting tight end after Noah Fent tested positive for COVID-19. The 23-year-old, who has caught just 12 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown through five games, is a solid mid-range TE2 option in season-long fantasy leagues. He also represents a low-cost option in DFS formats.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy