Free meals, discounts for military members on Veterans Day

(WJW) — Thursday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Restaurants, stores and other establishments all across the country and Northeast Ohio will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

RESTAURANTS

Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu on Nov. 11. When dining at Applebee’s on Nov. 11, these special guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks. More here.

BIBIBOP: Veterans & active duty military can get a free bowl with military ID on Nov. 11. More here.

BJ’s Restaurants: Current and former military who dine in on Nov. 11 can get a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage. More here.

Bob Evans: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites. More here.

Bubba’s 33: Veterans and active service members are treated to a free lunch on Nov. 11. More here.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Burntwood Tavern: All veterans and members of the military get a free lunch or dinner at any of the 15 Burntwood locations on Nov. 11. Veterans and active military show their military ID, veterans affairs card, discharge papers or wear their military uniform and receive free lunch or dinner. Does not apply to beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military can get a complimentary entree and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide Nov. 11. More here.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Nov. 11. More here.

Denny’s : Complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam for all active, inactive and military personnel. More here.

Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut on Nov. 11. More here.

Graeter’s Ice Cream: Offering a free sundae to all veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. Military on Nov. 11. You will be asked to show your ID.

Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans and military service members can get a free original Legendary ® Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato on Nov. 11. More here.

Hooters: All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu on Nov. 11. More here.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. More here.

Little Caesar’s: Free lunch combo for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. More here.

Max & Irma’s: Veterans and active military can get a free Best Cheeseburger in America, Endless Fries, a Fresh-Baked Cookie, and a Fountain Drink on Nov. 11.

McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer free meals to all veterans on Nov. 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side. McDonald’s restaurants will also be giving all customers American Flag window decals to honor the veteran community.

Menchie’s: Veterans and military members can get 6oz of froyo free on Nov. 11. Must show valid military ID or proof of service to qualify. More here.

Pizza Hut: All Veterans receive a FREE Pizza Hut Lunch4Less meal deal on November 11. Available for carryout or dine-in, hours may vary by location.

Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. More here.

Starbucks: Nov. 11, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military can get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card on Nov. 1. More here.

White Castle: Free Combo Meal #1-#6 or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant on Nov. 11. More here.

RETAIL/OTHER:

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20 percent off purchases between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 after verifying military credentials online. More here.

Great Clips : Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10, 2021. More here.

Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations on Nov. 11. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10 percent off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program. More here.

Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering on Nov. 11. More here.

Walgreen’s: Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20 percent off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service. More here.

LOCAL:

Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine: Veterans and military personnel on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 can get free dental exams and X-rays along with cleanings for $25. Patients may also receive a $100 voucher toward future dental services if they sign up for a comprehensive treatment plan. The number of appointments available is limited. Those interested must call (216) 368-8730 for an appointment. This year, those attending need to be pre-screened as part of an abundance of COVID-19 precaution. Those confirmed for care are asked to call (216) 368-3200 for a pre-screening appointment. For more on preregistration, click here.

Laketran: Will offer free rides to veterans during the week of Veterans Day from Monday, November 8 – Saturday, November 13. Laketran customers on Local Routes and Park-n-Ride will need to inform their driver that they are a veteran when they board the bus, and their trip will be free. Dial-a-Ride customers should inform Laketran of their veteran status when scheduling their reservation. More here.

Humane Society of Summit County: During the week of November 8-14, adoptions will be free for adopters who provide a valid military identification or other proof that they are a military family member, with adoption application approval.

**Did we miss a discount or freebie? Email to tips@fox8.com with ‘Veterans Day Deal’ in the subject line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.