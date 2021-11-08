New Valheim Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A forgotten and failed PS4 exclusive is making a comeback. How big this comeback will be, and whether it will be successful, remains to be seen, but it's a second roll of the dice, something many failed games never get. While the PS4 had some killer exclusives like Bloodborne, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima, it also had some exclusives that failed to make an impact, and not many flopped harder than The Tomorrow Children, a free-to-play online game with great ideas, but insufficient execution. Originally released in 2016, the game was quickly shut down in 2017, and it's been lost to time since then, but that's changing. This week, Q-Games, the developer behind the game, announced that it's acquired the rights to the game after striking an unprecedented deal with Sony. The finer details of this deal are unknown, but it means the title is getting a second chance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO