It's said to propel the brand's upcoming XM SUV with one variant making 650 horsepower. Despite much of the industry—BMW included—aggressively pivoting towards electricity, the Bavarian automaker apparently doesn't see why it can't continue to work on internal combustion as well. The brand's boss was quoted earlier in the year saying "demand for ICE vehicles will remain robust for many years to come" and that BMW has no plans on stopping the development of new gas-burning engines any time soon. Case in point: a photo posted to Bimmerpost depicting what is said to be the company's all-new V8 that will apparently power the upcoming BMW XM high-performance SUV.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO