Gas prices in the Tampa Bay area are among the lowest in the state, according to averages AAA announced Monday for the previous week. Drivers in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater market were paying $3.23 on average for a gallon of gasoline, 5-cents lower than the statewide average, 3-cents lower than Georgia and 19-cents lower than the national average. Only Sebring, Punta Gorda and The Villages, at $3.19, $3.20 and $3.22, respectively, had cheaper gas.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO