Nets vs. Bulls: Prediction, point spread, odds and betting picks

The Brooklyn Nets play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. and can be seen on YES Network and NBA TV.

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls notable injuries:

Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving (personal) and Nic Claxton (illness) are out.

Chicago: Coby White (shoulder) Patrick Williams (wrist) are out.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Bulls -1.5

Money line: Bulls -120 / +100

Over-under: 215.5

Advice and prediction

The winning streak for the Brooklyn Nets is over. They’re coming off a back to back and unfortunately for them it began against a scrappy Toronto Raptors team. This Bulls team likes to get out and run in transition and they can score on all three levels this season. Chicago is bound to cause trouble for Brooklyn all night. Unless Kevin Durant or James Harden explode for 40 points, the Bulls can come out of this one with the win. Take the Bulls to cover.

Prediction: Nets 102, Bulls 113

